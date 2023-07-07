In agreement: Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, left, speaks with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during the closing news conference of the 45th Caricom Heads of Government Meeting, at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain, on Wednesday night. At right is Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali. —Photos: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK
Caricom leaders have taken the plunge and have agreed to the free movement of all Caricom peoples within its borders.
Announcing the decision at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday evening, at the end of the 45th meeting of Caricom leaders, Caricom chairman Roosevelt Skerrit said the founding fathers of Caricom (Dr Eric Williams, Errol Barrow, Michael Manley and Forbes Burnham) must be smiling from heaven.
When reporters kept pressing about the categories of people to whom free movement would apply, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said: “The heads have agreed that we are now moving beyond just the freedom of movement of skills to the freedom of movement of people. Out of an abundance of caution and to be sure-footed, there are some aspects of the Treaty (of Chaguaramas) that will require amendment and, therefore, we have given ourselves between now and the 30th March, 2024, to make the amendments because there may have to be an approach that does not make countries liable to any forms of (law)suit with respect to some of the rights.
“So there has to be a minimum set of rights guaranteed for the movement to citizens. That will be discussed and agreed upon. That will be captured in the amendments to the treaty, that will also have to be financed, and we are looking at the Caricom Development Fund as being able to put in place the mechanism to guarantee that each country can bring its minimum level of service up to the same acceptable level.
“Against that backdrop we give ourselves these few months... We have determined that in order to facilitate freedom of movement, we may have to do it in a way where we guarantee a minimum level of rights, and that may relate to primary education. As you heard, Prime Minister Skerrit said pre-primary, primary and secondary education. It may relate to primary healthcare, it may relate to emergency healthcare. We are already covered with social security rights through the agreement that exists in Caricom,” she said.
“So what we are doing is ensuring that the desire of heads is met by the reality of implementation, and we give ourselves this period of time to be able to make the amendments to the treaty so that countries can do so without fear of any further recommendations. That is why Prime Minister Skerrit said that the heads who founded this entity would be smiling on us because in a very real sense, this is what ordinary people want.
“And I want to say something: this region that is underpopulated and in a region that is facing the most difficult crises of climate to recovery from pandemic to debt, to all kinds of other problems, if ever there was a time that we need to come together as one, it is now. And Prime Minister Skerrit was correct in saying that this conference reflected a mood of ‘can-do’ and optimism, but realistic execution will ground us, and that is why we have fashioned it in the way we have.”
The people want freedom of movement
Asked again what category of workers are included in the freedom of movement, Mottley said: “I don’t think you are understanding us, yuh know. Freedom of movement. So it is all, A-L-L (spelling the word for emphasis). This now gives full expression to what every Caribbean person has wanted since we’ve had control of our destiny...
“What we want to do, however, is to ensure that when that movement takes place, that it takes place in a way that is orderly, that is effective, that gives true expression to what we want to do, but equally does not expose governments unnecessarily to problems that they would not otherwise have anticipated.”
She indicated that the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, had asked to be excused from this freedom-of-movement arrangement.
She also indicated that the status quo will remain for countries which currently have visa requirements for Haitians.
It was also indicated that The Bahamas and Montserrat, which are not part of the CSME (Caricom Single Market & Economy), will not be involved in the freedom-of-movement arrangements.
Regional transportation
On the issue of regional transportation, Skerrit said the meeting received a report on transportation, and noted that Caribbean Airlines has been doing “a fantastic job to help fill the void that we created with the absence of LIAT”.
He said they were also looking at Bahamas Air doing some flights within the Caribbean and into North America as well.
He said the regional heads mandated the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to engage in a study to examine air transport within the Caribbean community and to come up with some recommendations on how to address this issue, given the absence of LIAT.
He said the CDB is to present the study in the next couple of weeks.
“They have firm numbers in terms of the costs; they are looking at an eight-year programme of cost, and I am hoping that we can get the buy-in of all of us in respect of this entity, which we believe will complement what CAL and others are doing,” he said.
Skerrit added: “There is no doubt that we have to address the issue of intraregional travel. I mean, it’s impossible to get from one island to the other. The role that LIAT played in intraregional travel, we have not been able to fill that void and, therefore, we must come up with an arrangement that will help us fill that void,” he said.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley added that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago had received and accepted Caribbean Airlines’ new strategic plan, and it involves CAL obtaining additional equipment “to do more in the region. And CAL is also in discussion with the government of Barbados”.
Mottley then said: “We are about to sign an agreement with CAL, if it hasn’t been signed as we are speaking. As Prime Minister Skerrit has said, this issue (of a regional transportation) is not a simple issue. And the truth is that we have suffered from a significant reduction in seat numbers. We believe that there is enough space for CAL, for inter-Caribbean and for any other mechanism that we resolve.”
Like Skerrit, she acknowledged that The Bahamas, though not a member of the CSME, “had stepped up to the plate” in terms of providing transportation for the region.
She said part of the difficulty had been the reduction in the flights out of North America generally.
She added that part of the constraint was the absence of the capacity of getting planes and pilots.
On the issue of food security, Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali said he felt there was a “real possibility of meeting the targets” of a 25-per cent reduction in food imports into the region.
Notwithstanding the structural problems in that prices of the key inputs in feed production—rice, corn and soya—had increased by 100 per cent, 65 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, there was concerted movement towards more investment, interest and dynamism in the agricultural sector.