THE SUSPECT wanted for Friday’s shooting death of a police officer in Diego Martin remained on the run yesterday despite 80-plus officers looking for him.
Acting Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob also rubbished reports about “friendly fire,” on Friday night as he responded to questions that PC Clarence Gilkes was shot by one of his colleagues.
Jacob spoke to the Express after visiting Richplain Road, Diego Martin after Gilkes was shot in his neck around 3 p.m. that day.
Police reported that they were at Upper Richplain Road after receiving report that men with high powered assault rifles were seen brandishing the weapons in full view of the neighbourhood.
Jacob said that 12 officers from the Western Division Task Force responded, “from all directions,” and while approaching the some steps leading to the hills overlooking Richplain Road they came under fire.
Officers took cover and fired back until they realized one of their own had been shot.
PC Gilkes was taken to the St James Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
While on the scene on Friday the Express was told by several residents (all requesting anonymity) that PC Gilkes was shot by one of his own.
“That is a lot of hog-wash in relation to the circumstances in which the incident happened,” said Jacob.
“Our investigators will look at all angles but the officers who were present had given how everything had occurred and it is amazing to know other person were present,” said Jacob.
“If other persons were present we are looking forward to them to come forward and give the statements from the homicide bureau, because sitting some distance away and making statement where something occurred within a secluded area on the steps heading up into the hills it is amazing it would be seen and now want to talk about friendly fire,” he said.
“Our officer is shot in his neck from the front and we talking about friendly fire?...this is what we talking about,” said Jacob hastily.
“We have to get serious in our country in relation to this as we are constantly giving merit to persons who are involved in activities in our land,” he said.
“ We are asking person to be more serious focused in the way things are going because as they provide support for criminal elements sooner or later it will be these same persons who will turn on them,” said Jacob.