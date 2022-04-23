Every day, the youngest son of Rishi Nagassar, one of four divers killed in the February 25 Paria tragedy, awakes, asking to see his father. He waits in tears at the family’s front gate from time to time, awaiting Nagassar’s return.

And his mother, Vanessa Kussie, says she is only surviving on the comfort provi­ded by loved ones who surround her daily. But hearing her son’s cries, she says, has made enduring a hard task.