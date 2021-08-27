TWO out of five men who were ambushed shot and killed near their Carapo homes on Saturday were laid to rest under Muslim rites yesterday while the funerals for two others are carded for today and one is scheduled for Monday.
Avinash Sookraj, 32, Russel Poon, 53, Radish Pooran, 54, Ryan Sookraj, 27, and Jimmy Poon, 26, were all found dead at a river not far from their homes, located off Racecourse Road, Carapo.
The police believe that the killers meant to silence one of the men, Jimmy Poon, who was at the scene of a murder at a construction site in Diego Martin last March.
Speaking to relatives of the two, they said that Avinash Sookraj, and Jimmy Poon were buried side by side at the Arima Public Cemetary following separate funerals at the homes of their relatives.
They said that Sookraj’s funeral took place at his father’s home in La Horquetta and Poon’s funeral took place at his mother in law’s home in Carapo.
The funeral’s for two other victims, Ryan Sookraj, and Rajesh Pooran, is expected to take place today.
Relatives said that Rajesh Pooran’s funeral is scheduled for 7 a.m. today at the Waterloo Cremation site in Couva while Sookraj’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. but venue was not known up to last night.
The funeral for Russel Poon is expected to take place on Monday at the Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua.