TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Shawn Ramlal walks the community of Suchit Trace in Debe with four large cocoyea brooms underarm, in search of a buyer.
He may never get the virus, but he is a victim of Covid-19.
It has been two months since Ramlal’s job as a construction worker was jeopardised by the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and corresponding lockdowns. He is now only able to feed his three-year-old-son and wife with the money he makes from working the streets each day with his brooms.
“There is no income anymore due to the pandemic. I am a construction worker and obviously we can’t work right now. Two months now we were getting little jobs inside but the majority of homeowners don’t want too much gathering at their places,” Ramlal told the Express in a telephone interview on Thursday.
“We were sitting, me and a friend in the same situation, and we looked at the coconut trees right around and said we should make some brooms. Where we are living here there is no current and no water, we have to buy a load of water. We have to look for some kind of income.”
Ramlal and his friend comb through Debe’s wastelands daily in search of coconut trees to strip. On evenings, they both gather to clean and band together the stalks used to make the brooms.
From three to four trees, he said, they are able to produce at least 20 brooms. In the morning, the pair divide the produce to sell to willing customers.
“The first day we cleaned two trees and got 12 brooms, we are selling them at $25 a broom so we split the money and we had a little something to get by. If we want to make 20 brooms, we need to gather leaves from at least three to four trees. We stay up at night cleaning the leaves and banding them together, so by the morning we could go out to sell them. We alternate which days we sell and clean. We gather the batches during the day and throughout the night we work. In a day we could sell about 20 to 25 brooms, that is on a good day,” he said.
On such a “good” day, they are able to make almost $500 between them. However, he said, good days are rare, with weekends and Mondays bearing the most customers.
Though the profit is small, he said, they are able to make ends meet day by day.
“That is around $500 between the two of us, but that is not every day. It could be less because we don’t always have access to the trees. We are always on the search...we are on foot looking for these trees. We are making it. It is difficult sometimes, but today I only sold two brooms. People typically buy on a Saturday or Sunday when people are commuting to and from places like the grocery. We are making it through but it was much easier before,” said Ramlal.
Construction, a field he remains passionate about, has become a distant reality to Ramlal because of the pandemic, but while eager to put food and water on the table for his family, he said finding coconut trees has become difficult in recent times.
“Right now, the hardest thing is finding the trees. Sometimes the trees are in other people’s yards or they may have a problem with us getting the leaves. Other times we have no choice but to climb up there and there is so much risk involved in that, but we do what we have to do to get by,” he said.
Those interested in assisting Ramlal can contact 307 8054