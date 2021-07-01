By the time Ayoob Mohammed was 15 years old, life was already decided for him.
This was 1940s lagoon countryside Trinidad, and Ayoob had no real options but to help his family earn enough to live.
So when he was taken out of school by his father at age 12, Ayoob began working the canefields near his home at St Croix Road, Lengua Village, at a time when everyone was “ketch tail” poor except maybe the shopkeeper, landowner, and medicants selling potions with prayers.
Ayoob would ride his bicycle to the fields, spending his days weeding around the cane roots during the growing season and clearing the dried leaves to prevent fires before harvest time, a child/man labouring for 45 cents a day on an estate called Bronte, to earn a $10 fortnightly salary, all to go to his parents and five siblings.
But unlike countless others whose best years would be consumed by the sugar industry, this was not to be Ayoob’s fate.
You see, his school headmaster never forgot the smart boy who was under his charge at the Kanhai CM (Canadian Mission) Primary school.
That principal, Sydney Ramdial, changed the course of his life, Ayoob Mohammed told us when we met up with him a few months back, days after he celebrated his 90th birthday.
“He realised I shouldn’t be there, and he came and met my father. He told my father to send this boy back to school. My father told him he can’t do that, the boy is working,” Mohammed said.
Teaching career
In the end, a deal was brokered.
“The principal said to my father, send him back to the CM and he would give me a job. And that is how I went back to school. And that man put me on the staff in the position of pupil/teacher. In those days you didn’t have to write an exam to become a pupil/teacher. He appointed me,” he said.
He recalled: “That was in 1945, at the ending of World War 2, that I started there. He used to teach me after the day’s school work for my exams to become a pupil/teacher. First year I had an exam, I passed it, second year, third year, fourth year. I got through all (and) I got the appointment in January 1946.”
Mohammed would teach at that school until 1953, before heading off to become a certified teacher at the Government Training College in Port of Spain.
He said: “Although I was teaching with the Presbyterian Board, the Muslim people wanted me to return to their schools. And that is exactly what happened. I went to Government Training College and when I came back out, I went to the Muslim Board to work.”
There began a long career, at the Princes Town, San Fernando, Point Fortin, and Barrackpore ASJA primary schools, ending with his elevation to school principal, before his retirement in 1990, an unlikely life journey set in motion 45 years before.
His love story
And it isn’t even his proudest achievement.
That honour, he said, goes to his wife Zuleikha.
She, too, was from St Croix Road. She lived at the parlour across the road from Chung Lee’s shop and that is where he saw her.
When they married in Lengua, he was 21, she was 18.
Their children were born there, before the family moved to a home in Princes Town in 1964.
Mohammed said: “My wife, although I was teaching, she was the teacher at home. I had my little social life here and there, but made sure everything was correct at home, and she taught them, and taught them well.”
So well, in fact, that every one of them became a professional—attorney Ramona Lisa Mohammed, retired UWI professor Patricia Mohammed, construction engineer Kamral Mohammed, UK/Australia-based nurse Badura Pereira and Zaphura Mohammed, who also pursued a teaching career, before joining and growing a successful printery business.
In his retirement, Mohammed moved to Lange Park, Chaguanas, with his beloved Zuleikha, where he began writing down his thoughts, penmanship perfect, on life, and his religion.
And he began sketching, scenes from his mind’s eye, of his childhood in Lengua, his family’s first carat leaf house, and of what he recalled of the island on long rides to Moruga and Manzanilla.
Those sketches developed into an impressive collection of paintings, a passion that Mohammed credits to his time spent at his primary school and headmaster Sydney Ramdial.
“When I was a child at that school, that principal, that fella, the moment he took his chalk and put it on the board, it was a work of art. His writing, his sketches, his drawings, were the same. It was so encouraging. I got to love art right there, and started to practise with coloured pencils,” he said.
And at Government training college, Mohammed would be influenced by the legendary educator of the time—Mahmoud Pharouk (MP) Alladin—who would go on to found the Art Teachers Association and head the Art Society as its president in a decade that saw art education being introduced into the school curriculum.
Paintings snapped up
Ayoob Mohammed began losing his wife to Alzheimer’s in 2012, and lost her physically five years later.
When we spoke with him that day in March, he had just hosted his first exhibition, on the urging of daughter Patricia, at the Softbox Gallery and Studios in St Clair.
It was never his ambition.
He said of his collection: “I did it to fill the time. During those years, my wife was sick, and in bed. I wanted to be around her, all the time. So I spent my time doing this. I never thought more about it. I never had a good impression about my own art.”
But it appears a lot of people consider Mohammed’s intuitive renditions quite worthy of a place in their lives.
Of the 30 pieces that went on display that day, more than half were immediately purchased.
Born March 27, 1931, he continues to paint to this day.
The artist
Mohammed works with acrylics on canvas paper using primary colours. Like all good intuitive painters, he has developed his unique style of laying on paint, then using wooden-tipped brushes or half a comb to produce the shape of coconut leaves, or the thatched roof of a hut, scratched out on highly textured surfaces. His subjects are generally drawn from memory, maybe the recollection of a beach scene or a house he lived in as a child. He elaborates this memory at times by using photographs or calendar images of scenes in Trinidad and Tobago.
