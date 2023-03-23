A WOMAN who placed a red rose in the coffin of Tortuga gardener Ganesh Deopersad at his funeral was detained by police as investigations continue into his killing.
Footage from Deopersad’s final rites, which took place on Saturday at his Cocoyac Trace home where he was gunned down four days earlier, showed the 26-year-old woman placing flowers for the slain gardener and mechanical engineer.
Moments before the Hindu pundit began reciting prayers at the funeral, the female suspect, clad in heavily embroidered Indian wear and gold jewelry, stood next to Deopersad’s body, placed a hand on his chest and spoke to him.
She sobbed as she took part in the final Hindu rites and as his four-year-old son also placed a red carnation for his father.
Deopersad was cremated at the Waterloo Cremation Site.
The suspect was detained by police detectives a day after the funeral, and was still in custody up to late yesterday.
On March 14, Deopersad, a gardener and mechanical engineer, was shot multiple times as he slept in his bed at his home.
Police were told by his wife that three criminals armed with guns stormed into the house and demanded their valuables and cash from the family’s market sales.
She reported that the armed men went into the bedroom where Deopersad was asleep and shot him.
She told police they threatened to shoot her as she handed over US$3,730, and $1,000 from her purse.
The intruders then left and escaped with the loot, police were told.
Officers of the Gran Couva Police Station and Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.