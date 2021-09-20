The United States has announced new rules which eases travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November.
On Monday, the White House replaced the bans that had begun to cause fury in Europe and replacing them with more uniform requirements for inbound international air passengers.
The new rules will require all foreign nationals arriving in the United States to show proof of being fully vaccinated.
The timeline will give agencies and airlines "time to prepare."
The lifting of blanket restrictions on travel to the United States from certain countries will come as welcome news to thousands of foreign nationals with families in the United States who have been kept apart for almost the entire pandemic.
