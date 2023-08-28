National Transformation Alliance (NTA) alderman Paul-Daniel Nahous says he feels honoured to be the lone local government alderman in the Diego Martin Borough Corporation who will carry the party’s torch going forward.
Speaking to the Express via cellphone yesterday, Nahous said he will work to keep the People’s National Movement (PNM)-dominated council accountable.
In a partnership arrangement, the NTA contested eight of the ten council seats in the Diego Martin Borough whilst the United National Congress (UNC) contested two. Four aldermen seats are available where each party gets an alderman for securing a block of 25 per cent of the overall votes cast.
The PNM won all ten seats but, based on the votes received, the NTA secured one alderman on the council.
Nahous said his appointment came as a collective decision.
“I will note as well that the political leader (Gary Griffith) allowed not only the party executive to select the alderman, but also the candidates that brought in the votes, something entirely democratic that was never before done as the leadership in other parties usually informs based on their decision and that’s it,” he said.
Nahous is not new to local government as he had served previously as an alderman under the PNM.
He said he knows there will be challenges ahead but he is not daunted.
“There will be the usual challenges that the system itself presents, and the type of reform that is needed is not the building on broken blocks that the Government is proposing, it should go further, but it won’t. It’s the system that I have to work within the boundaries with the historic isolation of how the PNM treats opposition,” he said.
“I don’t expect the council to place me to head any committee and that persons with political loyalty to the Government will have their initiatives advanced, while mine would not be. I will, however, fight forward, not in adversity, but will support what is better for Diego Martin where it is presented, and oppose that which is not,” he added.
NTA on the political map
Nahous said the NTA has put itself on the political map officially with his appointment as alderman as he noted that the party has been in existence for just one year and had six weeks to campaign in the local government election.
“This is the governance seed that will grow us into the deciding force in 2025 general election and beyond,” he said.
He said his plans are to serve as best he can in this role.
“I will be taking things as they come, and holding firm to my morals to guide me. The office is a limited one and represents a vote on the council and can bring concerns to the council. It is a post that is also a resource to use as the person appointed is, in theory, supposed to be someone with special knowledge/profession to add the value of the debate and decisions,” he said.