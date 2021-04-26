police car

FROM a street party at Morvant, to a people playing football at a public grounds at Freeport, police officers responded to numerous reports of citizens breaking Covid-19 regulations across the country.

The TTPS on Monday released a breakdown of the statistics across all nine of its divisions for the two offences.

It was also revealed tips were received from the public via the TTPS app, online website and emergency number 555 regarding offenders of Breach of Covid-19 regulations.

It also stated the action by the various police units in response to the tips.

Of the 24 reports listed, police responded to reports ranging adults and infants playing football at St Mary’s grounds at Freeport and Robinson Trace, Hardbargain, Sisters Road, Williamsville, to a gathering of more than 100 people at a church at Pinto Road at Arims.

The report said that police also responded to parties at Never Dirty, Morvant; Eccles Road, East Grand Lagoon, Mayaro; Bon Air West, Arouca; Port of Spain and Gulf View, Coconut Drive near San Fernando.

There were also several reports of people gathered in and outside of bars.

Police arrested 18 people in the Central police division for the offence of breach of Covid-19 regulations and officers also issued 233 tickets to people across all the country for the offence of failure to wear a face mask.

Of this 233, 57 people were arrested in the Port of Spain division, 50 in the Central police division and one in Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRAZILIAN MYSTERY

BRAZILIAN MYSTERY

WHERE is it coming from?

The Ministry of Health has reported five additional local cases of the P1 Covid-19 variant (Brazilian variant) virus, bringing the total in Trinidad and Tobago to nine people to have tested positive for the “variant of concern”.

Sean Luke’s mother wails in court

Sean Luke’s mother wails in court

A SUDDEN wail of anguish echoed throughout the virtual courtroom yesterday as Pauline Barrath, mother of murdered six-year-old Sean Luke, had sight of and took hold of articles of clothing that belonged to her son.

Second round of vaccine doses begin June 7

Second round of vaccine doses begin June 7

The first round of vaccinations is winding down, and second doses are starting in June.

During the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Technical Director of Epidemiology Dr Avery Hinds announced that the tens of thousands of people (41,549 as at yesterday’s 4 p.m. update) who received their first AstraZeneca vaccine will begin receiving their second dose come June 7.

SVG holds day of prayer and fasting

SVG holds day of prayer and fasting

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves cried yesterday as he prayed for the island’s healing and for unity among its people, whose lives have been disrupted by the La Soufriere volcano eruption.

+2
Fiery death in car accident... Losing Isaiah

Fiery death in car accident... Losing Isaiah

Having already lost a daughter, grandmother Margaret James is heartbroken as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of her beloved grandson Isaiah Luke.

So said spokesperson for the Luke family, Nekeisha James, as she gave a glimpse into the profound grief the family is dealing with after the fiery death of their loved one in a car accident on April 18.