FROM a street party at Morvant, to a people playing football at a public grounds at Freeport, police officers responded to numerous reports of citizens breaking Covid-19 regulations across the country.
The TTPS on Monday released a breakdown of the statistics across all nine of its divisions for the two offences.
It was also revealed tips were received from the public via the TTPS app, online website and emergency number 555 regarding offenders of Breach of Covid-19 regulations.
It also stated the action by the various police units in response to the tips.
Of the 24 reports listed, police responded to reports ranging adults and infants playing football at St Mary’s grounds at Freeport and Robinson Trace, Hardbargain, Sisters Road, Williamsville, to a gathering of more than 100 people at a church at Pinto Road at Arims.
The report said that police also responded to parties at Never Dirty, Morvant; Eccles Road, East Grand Lagoon, Mayaro; Bon Air West, Arouca; Port of Spain and Gulf View, Coconut Drive near San Fernando.
There were also several reports of people gathered in and outside of bars.
Police arrested 18 people in the Central police division for the offence of breach of Covid-19 regulations and officers also issued 233 tickets to people across all the country for the offence of failure to wear a face mask.
Of this 233, 57 people were arrested in the Port of Spain division, 50 in the Central police division and one in Tobago.