Chief Medical Officer with the Ministry of Health Dr Roshan Parasram said today that the Trinidadians who were stranded in Suriname as a result of the closure of the borders, are on their way home.
On arrival, they will be taken directly to the Debe facility to be quarantined for two weeks.
The Express has been told that there are 70 Trinidadians aboard the Suriname Airways flight expected to arrive before 11a.m.
Parasram said that on Thursday, he personally visited the Debe facility which is located on the compound of the University of the West Indies campus, which is yet to be opened.
The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Friday morning.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 - 1772
Number of unique patient tests completed - 1452
Number of repeated tests - 320
Number of samples which have tested positive - 116
Number of deaths - 8
Number of persons discharged - 73
COVID-19 Patients in Hospitals
Total number of hospitalized patients – 6
Caura Hospital – 0
Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility – 6
• Number of patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – 0
• Number of patients in High Dependency Unit (HDU) – 0
• Number of Ambulatory patients – 6
COVID-19 Patients in Step-down/ Transition Facilities
Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn Facility) - 8
• All are low risk, stable patients.
Home of Football, Couva – 21
• All are low risk, stable patients
Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.
High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.
An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridden.