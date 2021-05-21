A visit to a doctor's office landed a Diego Martin man in court, then remand yard this week.
Joseph Ambrose, 44, allegedly stole two cell phones from a doctor's office at El Socorro.
On Wednesday, officers of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department (CID) received the report that two cellphones were stolen from the receptionist’s desk at the office.
Based on investigations conducted, Ambrose was arrested in Diego Martin, allegedly with one of the cell phones in his possession.
PC Eastman charged Ambrose with two offences of larceny.
He appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Thursday and was denied bail.
The case was postponed to June 17.