Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says the TTPS will intensify patrols/roadblocks beginning tonight, as he has noticed an increase in vehicular traffic two hours prior to the start of the daily 9 pm curfew.
The CoP says the roads had become congested and as the time draws closer for the start of the curfew, motorists become anxious and "we have seen a pattern of dangerous driving on the roads as they try to reach their destination."
On June 14th 2021, Commissioner Griffith, at a media conference, pointed out the reckless behaviour of motorists.
Six weeks later, he says nothing has changed for some as there continues to be dangerous driving, as some drivers were caught driving under the influence.
"It’s a dangerous situation out there as such behaviour puts the lives of the errant drivers and other motorists at risk. The highway has become a race track just before the start of the curfew, so we will have to peg back that behaviour with the increase in patrols and roadblocks."
The CoP says since the start of the State of Emergency and the curfew, police officers have encountered persons racing to get home with all sorts of excuses. Most prevalent, according to the CoP, is the consumption of alcohol over the prescribed limit. A number of persons have been charged and are before the courts for this, the CoP added.
Commissioner Griffith added, "With immediate effect, we intend to intensify our policing three hours before the start of the curfew. We will have many roadblocks, we'll be doing DUI testing and we'll be doing speed testing as well to put an end to the irresponsible behaviour of some trying to get home and sometimes, even being intoxicated."
The CoP says criminals also use this period to increase their activities. This too, will be pegged back, he added.