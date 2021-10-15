Former police commissioner Gary Griffith says there is a “frontal attack” on the democracy of Trinidad and Tobago and there was a massive conspiracy to oust him from office.
His comment came on the heels of the High Court ruling that his acting appointment as top cop by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) was unconstitutional.
Griffith, who was police commissioner for three years, immediately issued a statement vowing that his days of service were not yet over. “We are witnessing a frontal attack on our democracy. There is currently no regard for the separation of powers.
Despite the Prime Minister stating recently that “sergeants could keep sergeanting, and inspectors could keep inspecting” without a sitting Commissioner of Police, and whilst I understand this to imply seemingly there is no real merit placed on the office of CoP, I still wish to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to be of service,” said Griffith.
“Throughout this period, I have said very little, if anything, as the nation has watched a massive conspiracy by a few who seem bent on doing all that they can to ensure that I do not sit in the seat of commissioner of police.
“If the powers that be do not want me in office, that’s their prerogative. Service to country comes in many varied permutations,” he added.
Griffith said his issue with this entire process is that it was all avoidable. He said the “comedy of errors of this plot varied” as he highlighted the controversies that unfolded around the top cop post.
Griffith chided former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad, who he said will face no consequences for her actions.
“The PolSC chairman operated individually, illegally with impunity and as is the case in this country, will likely face no consequences whatsoever. But as I said earlier, in this town, bacchanal becomes news and folklore becomes fact,” he said.
Griffith added that Seepersad suspended him “without authorisation or rationale”.
Two lists
Griffith noted further that there were two merit lists for acting and substantive appointments for top cop that were being withheld.
Without calling names but obviously referring to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Griffith also noted the “one specific official being out of place to tell me not to report to work, and then referring to me as a civilian as if this is something that is demeaning in his eyes”.
He further criticised the appointment of a two-man committee (by the Prime Minister) comprising of retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and former Special Branch Supt Arthur Barrington to investigate alleged corruption in the issuance of Firearm User’s Licences.
A report from this committee signed by one person was submitted to the prime minister.
“And a one-man minority report from a two-member committee by someone with no law enforcement authority, making false allegations without a shred of evidence, being leaked to a media reporter, and published, all in an attempt to affect my character,” he said.
New top cop
Griffith said he hopes due process would now take place to appoint a commissioner in quick time.
He said based on the court judgment, all that is required for the immediate and lawful appointment of an acting commissioner is for the completed Merit List for acting commissioner to be handed over to Parliament. This, he said, could be done tomorrow.
He added that the Merit List for the substantive post of commissioner has also been completed, and nothing was done in that process that can give any merit to have it shelved or discarded. He said this too can also be forwarded to the Parliament, and Parliament can select whomever they desire.