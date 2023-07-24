Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan says he has been “inspired” by the united front of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, former police commissioner Gary Griffith and former minister Jack Warner so much that he is ready to return to the political arena.
Today, Persad-Bissessar, Griffith, leader of the National Alliance Transformation (NTA) party, and Warner, the founder of the Independent Liberal Party (ILP), will share the platform at a joint political meeting at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.
All three will deliver addresses.
Warner, a former UNC chairman and FIFA vice president, resigned from Persad-Bissessar’s Cabinet as national security minister in 2013 following a CONCACAF ethics panel report which accused him of fraud.
In 2015, Persad-Bissessar, who was then prime minister, revoked the appointments of Griffith, her former national security adviser, and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan amidst an alleged witness-tampering controversy.
A decade later, the three seem to have put their differences aside and have pledged to work together to remove the Dr Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement (PNM).
Speaking to the Express yesterday by phone, Khan said only unity could oust the PNM and he called on former ministerial colleagues like Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie, Fazal Karim and Prakash Ramadhar and others to lend support and for Persad-Bissessar to embrace their return.
“I think Kamla, Jack and Gary coming together has raised the ante and people are happy...I see this as a light starting to shine for the 2025 general elections and I hope this continues,” he said.
Khan said his mantra, since 2018, has been for unity and for all former members to come home.
He said he has been in touch with his former political colleagues and they all want change in Trinidad and Tobago.
However, Khan acknowledged there is a certain “stalemate” as some of them have been critical of Persad-Bissessar but he said all this can be placed in the past in the interest of the country.
Khan suggested that a phone call could go a long way.
He recalled that in 2009, Persad-Bissessar had called him for support when she embarked on a mission to challenge UNC founding father and former prime minister Basdeo Panday for the party’s leadership.
Asked what role he sees himself playing in the UNC, Khan said he is ready to assist the party.
He said he is prepared to get back into electoral politics and offer himself for screening for the Barataria/San Juan constituency seat at the 2025 general election.
Khan said he remains close to his former constituents and they have asked him to return as their representative.
“PNM is coming across as a party that lacks innovation, the economy is stagnant and crime is overbearing. Just (Saturday) five men went into the home of one of my colleagues, tied up his wife and mother-in-law and took everything they have and that is the story right through, home invasions throughout our country,” he said.
The PNM is governing through taxation and this will lead to a “whirlpool of stagnation”, Khan said.
Speaking at a UNC news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said Warner’s return was a “major political development”.
St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, who was photographed meeting with Warner on Friday, said the collaboration with Warner started before the local government election date was called.
Ameen reminded that Persad-Bissessar had asked for unity to defeat the PNM.
The alliance is reflective of what can be expected in the 2025 general election.
Said Ameen: “If we remain divided the PNM will continue to rule with a minority. The PNM has been getting less votes in terms of the total number of votes that are cast. In local elections, when you look at the map you see a number of regional corporations run by the PNM-coloured red and it is clearly a minority in terms of reflecting the population’s will. In the general elections, the PNM also won by a minority of votes because they did not get half or more than half of the population’s votes.”