A San Fernando labourer wanted on ten outstanding warrants for various sexual offences, was arrested for allegedly speeding on the highway.
Duane Johnson, 40, of Mt Moriah Road, was stopped by officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Road Policing Task Force whilst conducting stop and search exercises.
Around 9.45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were conducting a speed exercise along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, northbound Lane in the vicinity of Freeport.
They stopped a grey Nissan Note vehicle being driven by the suspect for exceeding the legal speed limit.
Further checks with the Central Division Operations Centre revealed that the suspect had ten outstanding first instance warrants for his arrest for sexual offences with a minor, spanning from 2014 to 2016 in the Ste Madeleine Police district.
The suspect, who has been evading police capture, was arrested and conveyed to the Mon Repos Police Station.
The exercise was supervised by Snr Supt, Traffic Branch, Wayne Mystar and coordinated by Ag Insp Harrylal.
Johnson was served with several outstanding warrants and was expected to appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate.