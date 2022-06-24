A Mayaro man, who was on the run from the police for four years for outstanding warrants of $60,000 in unpaid child maintenance fees, was captured by police on Tuesday.
Horace Cruickshank, 37, had seven outstanding warrants for child maintenance, dating to 2018.
Cruickshank was caught by a police team who discovered him hiding in a house in Pierreville.
Police information stated that an intelligence-led operation was conducted in the Mayaro district, coordinated by Sgt Mohammed and executed by Cpl Dowarka, PCs Joseph, Sarabjit, Racha, Meighoo, Charles, Verasammy and Mahase and WPC Mohammed.
The police team conducted surveillance in an area known as “the Panhandle” at Pierreville between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The officers found Cruickshank alone in the house and detained him.