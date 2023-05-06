crime scene

A wanted man shot at police as they attempted to arrest him on Friday in Princes Town.

The man is wanted in connection with five criminal offences, police said.

A police team spotted the suspect while on mobile patrol along Forte George Road in Indian Walk.

At around 6 p.m. the officers saw the suspect, who is of Fifth Company, on Moruga Road sitting in the front passenger seat of a white BT-50 pick up van that was headed in a westerly direction.

When the officers attempted to cause the vehicle stop, the suspect ran into the nearby bushes.

When the officers gave chased him into the bushes, the suspect turned around and fired at them.

One of the officers, in keeping with the Use of Force policy, discharged a round of 5.56 ammunition from his service issued Galil in a bid to disarm the suspect.

However, he continued running into the bushes and again turned and fired at the officers.

One of the officers discharged two rounds from his service issued Galil.

An extensive search was made for the suspect without success.

