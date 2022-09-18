The ANR Robinson Airport expansion project is moving full speed ahead, as the Tobago House of Assembly has intervened to house the seven residents immediately affected by the construction of the new terminal building.
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine recently met with those to be affected, finalising arrangements for their transfer to new living quarters. This comes as the State received approval from the High Court to move ahead in the demolition of the remaining structures to make way for the airport expansion.
Workmen were observed yesterday moving full speed ahead with the project which, according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, has cost the Government millions due to the delay.
Augustine has said the following undertakings were agreed upon:
• The two Percy families whose homes were being demolished have been given new accommodation and land that is acceptable to the families.
• The Henrys have already begun decanting from their homes and have a temporary accommodation plan until the THA can find rental accommodation for them. They have finalised their choice of lot/land, storage will be provided by the THA and attempts made to retrieve their agreed compensation for their property from the court so they can begin to build immediately.
• The McDougal family will get assistance with draughtsman services, the moving of his aggregate and other materials to his new building site and preparation of his new lands, so he can restart constructing his home. Mr McDougal will need to go through the process of getting his compensation. Since he did not have a completed home in the affected area, there is an offer for the THA to assist him in the actual rebuilding.
• Eighty-year-old Phillis Anthony will receive new accommodation from the THA. Her son (whose house is not yet demolished) will stay temporarily with her; he has received help moving his personal belongings and valuables into storage, and has already been assigned lands to begin rebuilding his home. His mother will remain in the new accommodation after he has completed rebuilding his home. He too will need to go through the process for his compensation.
• Storage for the Melville family has been provided and Mr Melville needs to complete the process of negotiation and compensation. The THA will also help with rental, but there seems to be a low inventory in the area. He agreed to find land for himself, and will be one of the 50 people the THA will help rebuild. The rest of the family who co-owns the estate, will be allocated land that can be shared among them.
• The Alexanders—the THA will provide storage at Shaw Park for their several appliances and furniture.
The High Court, two Fridays ago, dismissed applications by residents to judicial review and for interim relief, but awarding no costs to the parties involved.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo, however, ordered that rental support not yet paid to the affected parties totalling some $144,000 be paid by the Commissioner of State Lands through the court by September 15.
Additionally, the THS was ordered to assist in the breaking and removal of six dwellings and to provide storage to the affected parties at Nipdec’s warehouse in Shaw Park for a period of six months. Justice Kangaloo further ordered the THA pay the claimants’ cost of legal proceedings, to be assessed by the registrar of the court.