THE Covid-19 vaccines work.
This is the message from a source close to San Fernando East Member of Parliament Brian Manning who insisted that, had he not been vaccinated, his condition since contracting the Covid-19 virus would have been worse.
The Express was yesterday told that Manning is in a stable condition in the high dependency unit at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility as he continues to undergo medical tests. Last weekend, Manning was said to be receiving oxygen by mask.
While there have been social media posts questioning taking the Covid-19 vaccine as Manning is fully vaccinated but still contracted the virus, the source was adamant that people should get the vaccine.
“The vaccines are doing what they are supposed to do... If he was not vaccinated things would have been a lot worse. Things would have been very dark if he was not vaccinated… This virus is extremely aggressive and it moves very fast, it caught everybody off guard,” said the source.
Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, is fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
His wife, Shelly Dass, a media executive whom Manning married in December last year, also tested positive for the virus and is in home isolation. She is also fully vaccinated.
The Express was told that Manning and his wife seldom ventured out of their home and had little interaction with others. “People could take the best precaution in the world, there is still a chance you can encounter this virus and you better pray to God that your body is prepared to fight it,” the source said as encouragement was again given for people to get vaccinated.
Apart from Manning, other members of the People’s National Movement Government have contracted Covid-19, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, and Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe.
Cudjoe is currently in home quarantine.