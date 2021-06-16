If you’ve had your two shot of the AstraZeneca or SInopharm vaccines and wondering what to do next.
Wear your mask. Wash your hands. And watch you distance.
This was the advice given by Dr Carla-Marla Alexander, lecturer of immunology at the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies.
Alexander, who shared some insights into what people should do before and after vaccination during Wednesday’s Ministry of Health virtual Covid-19 press conference, said some people may be asking why they should continue observing the 3Ws since that’ve had both doses of the vaccine.
“This where we have to re-emphasise that you should still continue to follow the 3Ws; the wearing of the mask, the washing of the hands, and watching your social distancing.
“This is all about protection. It is protection for yourself.
“After you have received that second dose, you are fully immunised two weeks after the second shot. It is not a case of you have been fully immunised after that second dose, there is a time period then you have full protection two weeks after the second shot. So that is protection for yourself, so you need to keep following the 3Ws protocol.”
She said the two-week waiting period for full immunisation to kick in had been shown in clinical studies done in the various trials for the vaccines.
“You are also protecting those persons who are not vaccinated.
She noted that as of June 15, 18,506 persons had received both doses of either the AstraZeneca or SInopharm vaccines, which was just 1.3 per cent of the entire population.
“To ensure that we decrease the spread of the SARS COV-2 virus until we have a greater number of our citizens being vaccinated, we need to continue following those 3Ws protocols.
“And then we have to protect those who cannot be vaccinated at this point in time.”
Stating that the vaccines are carded for persons 18 and over, Alexander noted that the country’s entire child population cannot be vaccinated at this time and they need to continue being protected along with persons who have been advised against taking the vaccines because of medical reasons.
She also pointed to the importance of having two doses of the vaccines, stating that both vaccines is a must since the efficacy that was seen in the clinical trials for these vaccines are based on two doses received by the trial participants.
“In fact, the clinical studies showed that there were increased efficacy between the two doses. They looked at the results of the persons who had received that first dose and then compared it when the same persons received the second dose, and they saw increased percentages of neutralising antibodies and other aspects of the immune system necessary to fight the SARS COV-2 virus,” Alexander said.
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds also stressed on the importance of continuing to observe the 3W protocols.
“It’s really about reducing risk at both a personal and a public health or population level. So while we build up a larger group of persons within the population that is fully vaccinated, the other things that we’re doing even as a fully vaccinated person, to ensure that we aren’t potentially still carrying and spreading the virus because it is still possible though much less likely.
He said that while it would be much less severe, it is still possible that an infection can happen, a possibly unnoticeable infection, and for that reason they still want to ensure people know that they’re not a hundred per cent Covid proof, and therefore they still need to be aware that they need to reduce the risk of sharing unknown infection with their family members, such as their kids who can’t be vaccinated or with their older family members who’re at higher risk of adverse outcomes.
“So that personal responsibility doesn’t disappear when you’re vaccinated. We need to ensure that we all hold all the layers together; the vaccination, the public health measures, until such time we get the level of circulating virus back down to a low level where you can consider making changes,” Hinds noted.