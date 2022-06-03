Temporary academic staff might lose their jobs, and there could be a further decrease in student admissions.
This was stated yesterday by a former UWI lecturer, in the aftermath of Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s statement yesterday that the Government has rejected a proposal from The UWI, St Augustine, for an increase in tuition fees in response to the Government’s cutback in its subvention to the St Augustine campus.
Imbert said because of grappling with Covid-19 and other financial challenges, the Government has had to limit its allocation to the St Augustine campus, which the campus has found difficult to live with.
He noted one of the problems is the current enrolment at the St Augustine campus which is in excess of 16,000 students. Several efforts to contact outgoing UWI St Augustine principal, Prof Brian Copeland, were futile yesterday.
The appointment of incoming principal, Prof Rose Marie Belle Antoine, takes effect on August 1.
In a phone interview yesterday, the former lecturer said: “They (UWI) don’t have money. They have to cut back on a lot of things. They will have to cut back on temporary employment like academic staff, including lecturers. They employ a number of temporary lecturers. There is no special reason. Everybody is getting cut... It is affecting everybody.”
He added: “Registration has been affected over the last couple of years. There has been a decrease in student admissions. The university will have to do more with less, as everybody is saying. The university was expecting it. It is nothing they were not expecting.”
Financial stability
Asked for his views, former finance minister Winston Dookeran said the cuts were intending to restore financial stability to the country. He also said The UWI should strive to become more entrepreneurial and innovative.
“It is a reflection on the priority of education and trying to put one’s finances in order. These cuts are not an indication of a new policy, but it was meant to establish the financial stability of the country.
“It is consistent with the view UWI must become more entrepreneurial, tap into its great assets and revenue-earning capabilities,” said Dookeran.
“Put the financial brakes on to generate a new set of activities. It will give The UWI an incentive and accelerate its entrepreneurial programme. A lot can be done to reorganise its programmes.
“They have to change the whole structuring of funding. Some of that is happening already.
Education and health are critical. You have to review all the premises upon which they are anchored.
“I explored some of these issues in my book—The Caribbean On The Edge. It is forcing an opportunity for restructuring and increasing opportunities for funding. It coincides with the global restructuring.”
Reflecting on his experience in Toronto, Canada, two years ago, Dookeran said: “Global universities worldwide are doing it. There is a global crisis. The University of Toronto, and the Global Institute For Global Affairs had merged with public policy to meet the demand for marketable graduates. Universities are called upon to create entrepreneurial opportunities.”
On the question of admissions, he said: “I don’t think it will affect admissions. The question of how you finance education is a separate issue—how much the student pays, and the amount the university pays.
“The development of philanthropy is another hallmark. The institutions go about trying to tap into the resources of graduates who have benefited from academia. They raise funds and give it to the university.”