Two Mondays ago, the country suffered another heartbreak, as they witnessed, in real time, the fire at Rookery Nook Street, Maraval, that took the lives of three children.
Their father and two siblings escaped, but Ezekiel Burke 17, Faith Burke, 6, and Kayden Burke, 3, were trapped in an area of the house that could not be accessed.
Fire fighters, police officers and good Samaritans all tried to bash their way through concrete walls and metal burglar proofing, as the children screamed.
By the time they got in, it was too late.
It is still unknown how the fire started.
The funerals for the children will be held on Friday from 11a.m. at the Church of the Rock, Morvant.