THE RELATIVES of a funeral home director who was shot ltwo Saturdays ago at his family’s home in San Fernando said they could find no motive behind his murder as he had only been in the country two weeks.
Anson Barrow, 55 lived in New Jersey, United States for over ten years but two weeks ago he arrived in Trinidad to attend to business with regards to his funeral home, Heaven’s Pathway Funeral Agency.
Police said that on Saturday he was in the driveway of his family’s Cocoyea Village home when he was ambushed by a gunman and shot several times about the body. His relatives took him to the San Fernando General Hospital but on Wednesday (September 1) he died.
His daughter Attila Barrow and another relative, Kenlica Boswell were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
They said that the funeral home was over a year old and said he ran it from New Jersey.
“I remember him as an outgoing, stern and don’t play kind of man,” said Barrow.
She said she could not understand why someone would have want to kill him as, “he just came here for business. That was it.”
“I can say a lot about the crime situation now but for now I am just at a loss for words and I don’t feel safe,” she said.