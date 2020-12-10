A Fyzabad man with multiple robbery and firearm-related charges was killed near his home on Wednesday night.
Emmanuel McNeo, 31, was shot dead as he and his wife walked to their home at Seelal Trace.
McNeo's wife was unharmed by the killers.
A police report said that at around 10.30 p.m. McNeo and his wife were accosted by two men, wearing masks and dark clothing.
McNeo and his wife ran in different directions.
The wife told police she heard gunfire and later found McNeo in the bushes bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Police recovered several spent shotgun cartridges at the scene where McNeo was killed.
Insp Thomas-Bodi and Sgt Ramsaran and others of the South Western Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.
Police said McNeo had multiple charges pending at the magistrates' courts.