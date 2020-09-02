Police are seeking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Cecelia Mathison.
Mathison, who was reported missing on Tuesday (Sept. 1), was last seen at her Fyzabad home on August 23.
Police stated that based on information received, she left home around 4.30 p.m. without informing anyone where she was going.
Mathison is of mixed descent, 5’4" tall, with a light brown complexion, black long curly hair, long face, thin lips and a small mouth.
When last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt with a gold pattern on the front, long, fitted blue jeans, hijab wear and a pair of black Adidas slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fyzabad Police Station at 677-7777, 800-TIPS, or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or share the information via the TTPS App.