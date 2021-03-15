A Belmont game warden who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl appeared in court on Monday.
The man, charged with four counts of sexual penetration, appeared before Justice of the Peace Ibrahim Ali at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Seventh Court.
The accused was previously granted station bail with a surety in the sum of $300,000 to cover all four charges.
He was arrested in relation to an incident where the victim reported to police that around 1 a.m. on Saturday she was at her home where she was attacked by the accused.
The girl also alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted her on several occasions between January to March.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Lopez, Sgts Andrews and David, and conducted by PC Fredericks of the POS Division of the Child Protection Unit.
The case was postponed to April 14.