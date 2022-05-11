Darnell Singh

Shot dead: Darnell Singh

A St. James man described by the police as a gang leader was shot and killed early yesterday morning near his home.

Police said around 3 a.m. Darnell Singh and a group of men were cutting stolen copper cable wires near Singh’s home at Bombay Street, St James, when the group was approached by a man wearing a hoodie.

Police said the man withdrew a pistol from his waist and opened fire on Singh, hitting him several times about the body.

As Singh slumped to the ground, the gunman ran off.

Singh’s friends then took him to the St James Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Singh had been a gang leader “for years”, but despite their best efforts they were unable to arrive at any evidence that would lead to an arrest, as members of the community in which he lived were afraid to speak out against him.

Arima farmer killed 

An Arima farmer was shot and killed at his home on Monday evening.

Police said around 6.20 p.m. Trevor Lequay, of De Verteuil Street, Arima, was at home when he was called out by two men, who said they wanted to purchase pimentos.

Lequay came out of his home and began packaging the pimentos for the men.

Police said one of the men withdrew a gun from his waist and opened fire on Lequay, hitting him ten times about the body.

He died on the spot.

The men then fled the scene in a Nissan B-15 Sentra.

Neighbours who heard the shots came out of their homes, while others called the police.

The area was then visited by ­officers of the Region Two Homicide Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit, following which Lequay’s body was moved to the Port of Spain Mor­tuary.

The murder toll stood at 197 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 124.

