AN AK-47 assault rifle fitted with a sniper scope and a drum magazine was seized this morning following a shoot-out between the police and a man once dubbed the country’s most wanted.
Nigel “Duffo” Mayers, who was freed of two murder charges between 2005 and last year, was wanted by the police for shooting, shooting with intent and possession of arms and ammunition.
Police said that around 6.30 a.m. officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and North Eastern Division went to a house at Redwood Street, Morvant. They were about to announce that they were police officers armed with a warrant when they were fired on.
The officers took cover and returned fired.
Police said when the shooting from the house stopped and they entered, they found Mayers bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds about his body on the floor, with the assault rifle near his side.
He was taken by officers to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Mayers is the 29th person killed by police for the year.