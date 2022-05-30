AVINASH “KRYSIS” SEEPERSAD, who was at one point dubbed by police as the leader of the Unruly Isis gang in Chaguanas, was shot dead on Sunday night.
Police found Seepersad gasping for breath at the side of the road at John Street, Enterprise, shortly before midnight and rushed him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead while undergoing medical treatment.
Seepersad, 38, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, also went by the Islamic name Abdul Wakeel and was known in the past for making irate videos and posting them on social media, bashing alleged corrupt police officers and gang members, accusing them of causing unrest in the Enterprise area.
Investigating officers said around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday, they received a report of a shooting at John Street, off Mano Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found Seepersad lying face down with a number of gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was still alive and having difficulty breathing, said police.
Officers said they transported Seepersad to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead sometime later.