police tape

A six-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at a relative’s home in Sangre Grande on Sunday. Three other family members, a woman and two men, were wounded.

Little Kylie Maloney, a primary school pupil, was asleep when gunmen entered the house at Blake Avenue.

A police report stated that the occupants of the house were awaken by barking dogs at around 2.05am. They checked the closed circuit camera system and observed three men dressed in camouflage clothing and armed with firearms in the front yard.

The men were shouting, “Police, Police open the door”.

Police said the gunmen opened fire on the occupants. Kylie who was lying on a bed was shot in the chest.

Two men, aged 45 and 34, and a woman aged 26, were wounded. The injuries were not life threatening, police said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Her wounded relatives were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

Police believe a close relative of the child was the target.

