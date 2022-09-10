A 20-year-old Morvant man was fatally shot in Carenage on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased is Menelik Labbay.
According to police reports, at about 3 p.m., Labbay and a group of friends went to Haig Street reportedly to purchase marijuana.
While at the location, they were confronted by a group of men. Two of the men were armed with firearms.
The suspects announced a hold-up, but Labbay attempted to run away from the scene. Instead, he was pursued and shot at multiple times.
Labbay was found in a pool of blood in a dirt track off the roadway.
He had been shot to his chest and head and died while undergoing treatment at hospital.
The 2022 murder toll is now 408 compared to 265 for the corresponding period last year.