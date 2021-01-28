A 26-year-old man is in police custody after an estimated two kilogrammes of marijuana was found and seized on the Scarborough Port.
The find was made at about 8 pm yesterday.
The Express was told that officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force, led by W/Cpl Harris, received intelligence which led them to stop a white Mitsubishi Lancer driven by the 26-year-old who is from Carnbee.
A search was conducted of the vehicle and in the trunk of the car, the officers observed four rectangular blocks like packages, two completely wrapped in transparent plastic and another two wrapped in transparent plastic and then an inner blue and white plastic.
The officers seized the drugs, and conveyed the suspect to the Scarborough Police Station where he was questioned and charged for offence of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.