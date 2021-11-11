A garbage disposal contractor has issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) as the company claims it is owed over $400,000 for its services.
It is claimed that the non-payments to Dirt B Gone Janitorial and Maintenance Services Ltd is making it difficult for the company to fulfil its financial obligations.
The office space it occupied has since been vacated because of the inability to pay rent and the directors have had to dig into their savings since June of 2020 to pay workers.
The Express was told that since 2017 the HDC contract has been extended by three-month periods which do not allow for the obtaining of an overdraft loan from a financial institution.
The company continued to operate during the height of the pandemic and there were no complaints about its services, it was added.
In the pre-action protocol letter addressed to the HDC divisional manager, it was stated that an agreement started on July 1, 2016 between the HDC and the company for garbage and bulk waste collection at Ridgewood Gardens, Golconda.
The agreement outlined that garbage had to be collected five times a week and bulk waste collected twice per month.
The letter from attorney Lucina Cardenas-Ragoonanan stated that the San Fernando-based company is now owed $423,904 for its services.
It was said that the owners of the business have since had to pay wages “through their own personal funds which were savings accumulated over the years and which has put them in a financial deficit”.
“Whilst my client is indeed appreciative of the employment opportunity given by your good selves, it is a legitimate expectation to be paid for work done and services rendered,”the letter stated.
The October 21 correspondence called for the full payment of the outstanding money or, in the alternative, a reasonable payment plan satisfactory to the contractor, following discussions.
The HDC was given 21 days to respond before legal action will be initiated.
Correspondence concerning payment had previously been sent to the HDC but payment remained outstanding.
In the past, Minister of Housing Penelope Beckles had stated that low cash flow had led to non-payment to contractors who collect garbage at HDC residential sites.
In an Express article she said that notwithstanding the fiscal challenges, the HDC had made every effort to pay sums owed to contractors and that if the entire sum could not be paid, partial payments were done.
She said that the HDC had increased its debt collection efforts from errant tenants and hoped that some of the funds could be used toward clearing the debt owed to the service providers.