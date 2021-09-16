A SIPARIA gardener who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl faced a magistrate on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old accused, of Woodland, appeared on the charge of sexual touching in a virtual hearing before San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.
The accused was granted $150,000 bail with a surety and ordered to have no communication with the victim.
He was also instructed to report to his nearest police station once per week as part of the bail conditions.
The charge alleged that on September 2, the victim was seated in a parked motor vehicle when a man allegedly touched her on her shoulder and left breast.
The incident was investigated by WPC Hamilton of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
Investigations into the report were headed by W/Superintendent of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne and supported by Insp Khan of the Southern CPU.