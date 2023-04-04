A gardener appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with the murders of Julian Baptiste and Jeremiah Joseph.
The two were killed at a mini-mart in La Romaine on January 20.
Deshawn Ross, 29 of Stella Street, La Romaine faced senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, on Monday. The matters were adjourned to May 1.
Jeremiah, 37, and Julien, 31, both of La Romaine were at a mini-mart in the area, in the company of friends on January 20, when a man armed with a gun entered and shot at them before escaping through a window. The two victims died at the scene.
Investigations into the matter were supervised by ASP Persad and Sgt Smith of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three and resulted in the arrest of a male suspect on March 28.
On March 30 Ross was charged with the double murder by constable La Rode, also of HBI Region Three, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.