A Barrackpore gardener who allegedly sexually assaulted his teenage cousin for almost a year has been granted bail by a magistrate on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old man was granted $75,000 bail when he appeared virtually before a Princes Town Magistrate.
The man was arrested and charged on November 23 by WPC Romilly of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The 16-year-old victim had reported to police that she had been subjected to sexual assaults by the man from November last year to October this year.
WPC Romilly launched an investigation which led to the man being charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a minor.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt Natasha George and ASP Sookdeo and was supervised by W/Insp Francis.