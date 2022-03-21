BAIL was denied to a 42-year-old gardener when he appeared before a Mayaro magistrate for allegedly attacking his estranged wife with a hammer.
Police said that on March 8, the man was arrested by WPC Bishop of the Police Service Eastern Division’s Gender Based Violence Unit and was charged with assault by beating, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and choking with intent to render unconscious.
The woman told police that while she was at home on February 28, the man arrived at the house and attacked her. The woman, police were told, was choked, cuffed and attacked with a hammer on two occasions. He was in court on March 9 and is expected to re-appear on April 11.