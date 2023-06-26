National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith has announced that his party will be lending support to the United National Congress (UNC) in the August 14 Local Government elections.
Griffith said he is willing to walk with the UNC candidates to secure victory at the Local polls including on the campaign trail for the San Fernando city Corporation.
Griffith was speaking at the launch of the NTAs candidates at the Queen's Park cricket club, Port of Spain on Monday.
The NTA will contest 31 of the 141 electoral districts at the Local Government polls.
In his address, Griffith, a former Police Commissioner, declared this will be the "mother of all Local Government elections in Trinidad and Tobago".
He vowed that the NTA will paint Trinidad "blue" (the NTAs colour) and attain victory.
He said both him and UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar understood that this Rowley led Government is unable to deal with crime.
He questioned all those who were waving PNM balisier flags on Sunday - whether they are not concerned about their relatives being murdered and raped.
"I am here to unite the country and I intend to make Trinidad and Tobago safe again," he said.
Griffith emphasised the need for patriotism and the importance of a coalition.
He said a coalition Government works and ensures checks and balances as opposed to one man running a "dictatorship".
He noted that in T&T every single time there is a coalition the PNM is defeated and this started in 1986.
Griffith said the evidence is in the maths.
"I play to win and I can tell you one thing, we are going to be in Government in 2025," he said.
He said the NTA team will be contesting seats in the "bridge" constituencies where there are some 200,000 people who want another poltical option.
He noted further that the UNC has a support of 300,000 citizens.
Griffith roasted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying he is a leader that "hates" half the country and it was time for the
hatred, animosity and bitterness to stop.
Griffith noted that when he served as top cop public trust in the police service was at an all time low and he was able to
change that with a team.
Crime, he said, was decreased to its lowest levels in 17 years.
Similarly, he said his team can bring about change in T&T.
He asked all other poltical parties not taking part to come on board and unite Trinidad and Tobago and work with them "side by side".
The NTAs 31 candidates will vie for seats within six Municipal Corporations.
- Arima Borough Corporation
- Diego Martin Borough Corporation
- San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation
- Point Fortin Borough Corporation
- Port of Spain city Corporation