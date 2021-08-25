Former commissioner of police (CoP) Stephen Williams is maintaining his stance that legally granting multiple firearms to one individual is not the answer.
On Monday, acting CoP Gary Griffith held an hour-long news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, which, among other things, was focused on defending the present policy that allows some citizens with a Firearm User’s Licence (FuL) to own more than one weapon.
Griffith submitted that it was a matter of law, which currently provides for qualified persons who apply for a firearms user’s licence, to be outfitted with one, and a weapon or weapons, as necessary.
On i95.5FM’s Morning Show yesterday, Williams said Trinidad and Tobago was experiencing a “firearm violence” problem, noting that every year an estimated 80 per cent of homicides were committed via the use of guns.
“So if the prevalence of guns is an existing problem, a person in T&T having two pistols, having two shotguns, having a sporting rifle…Where in the world does that happen?
“In America they (citizens) constitutionally have the right to bear arms. We do not have that in T&T. Yet I hear the acting CoP saying we continuously have the right to bear arms.
“In T&T, there is no constitutional right of any citizen to bear firearms. So it is either he is misspeaking or is ignorant of his portfolio. But, he is a narcissistic-type person, it’s all about him, him, him, alone and no one can say anything against him. Whether it makes sense or doesn’t,” Williams stated.
He noted that in the Sunday Express story (headlined Gun Crazy, August 22) he made a single utterance on the issue, yet his name was being associated with the entire article.
The article quoted Williams as saying individuals being permitted to legally own more than three firearms is “raw craziness” and that an allocation is considered illogical and unreasonable and, furthermore, no Commissioner of Police can justify approving in excess of three firearms to an individual.
“I knew when I spoke he would attack. And even when you hear him speak, he misquotes me. I made one utterance. In the article, I didn’t speak on all the other things mentioned in the article. And I am saying that is what happens. He will use his platform and speak, and citizens will hear him say what he has to, and believe what was said,” Williams said.
Unjustified attack
To bolster his point, Williams referred to a recent report in which a businessman was carrying two firearms on his person, when he accidentally shot himself when attempting to get into his vehicle.
“Where did he get the additional pistol? How many firearms does he have in person? How many other similar reports are there? But he (Griffith) will focus his arguments by saying not a single gun issued under his tenure was lost, not a single person used one in a robbery. But how can he honestly say that?
“Only the person who robbed an individual can say with complete certainty what firearm was used. So how can Mr Griffith or his office truly say something like that, when you’re giving five firearms to one person?” Williams asked.
Pointing to Griffith’s comment that “37,000 firearms” were in circulation under Williams’s tenure as police commissioner, Williams said: “I would love to know where he got that figure from, and if there was such a figure, then what did he do about it?”
He noted that during his tenure as police commissioner, the TTPS had a deliberate focus on seizing firearms to limit the number of weapons on the streets.
“The records will show, a quick Google search and you can find it. The highest number of firearm seizures in T&T was taken under my watch. So how can you attack me for seizing the most guns on the streets?” Williams asked.