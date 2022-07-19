Do not use the contents of the Stanley John report when considering Gary Griffith's application for the post of Police Commissioner.
Attorney Larry Lalla requested this in a letter dated July 18, 2022 to Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Judith Jones, on behalf of his client Griffith.
The John report was done by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearms users’ licences (FULs).
In the letter to Jones, Lalla noted that Griffith has applied again for the post of top cop.
Lalla further noted the the PolSC has refused to provide Griffith with a copy of the John report.
Lalla stated that the report "(from what we have seen of it in the press after it was leaked thereto by some unknown person/ entity) is littered with inaccuracies, false allegations, half-baked conclusions, dangerous hearsay and naked untruths,".
He added that Griffith, being the person who held the office of Commissioner of Police in the period covered by the report was "shockingly" never given an opportunity to peruse the said report or "to respond to allegations in same prior to its completion and submission (as would otherwise be required to comply with basic natural justice principles),".
Lalla stated that he writes to obtain confirmation that:
a) Your Commission will not take the contents of the said report into account in considering and treating with Mr. Griffith's said application or
b) Should your Commission decide to use the said report in considering and treating with Mr. Griffith's said application, that he would be first provided with a copy of the report and be allowed a reasonable opportunity to consider the contents of same prior to receiving any questions your Commission may have on the contents of the said report.
He further asked Jones to confirm that, in relation to all other "reports" on the affairs of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for the period that Griffith was Commissioner, "same will not be used in any way whatsoever in Mr. Griffith's interview process or that if same is to be used that he would first be afforded an opportunity in the interest of fairness and natural justice to see and consider same before being asked to respond to any pertinent questions by your Commission."