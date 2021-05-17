An astonishing 250,000 have applied to the Commissioner of Police to be exempted from the 9p.m. to 5a.m curfew now in effect.
And Gary Griffith is having none of it.
He says that only about 5,000 of these people will have those exemption requests approved.
At a press conference this afternoon, Griffith said he was amazed by the type of people who were applying for the curfew passes, from ceos, to chairman of companies, who wanted have the document as a status symbol.
He said the MTS company alone asked for 3,700 passes, but this was not going to happen.
He said that giving out these passes would defeat the purpose of the State of Emergency, which was to limit the movement of citizens, so that the surge in Covid cases and deaths, could be countered.
He also warned that people who, in the 2011 State of Emergency simply showed their precept document as an explanation for being out during curfew hours, would not be tolerated.
He said those people faced arrest and a night in a police station cell.
He said if there was an emergency, people would be allowed to leave their home and if stopped in a road block, would get an escort to their destination.
Those working in the public health system, and those who maintained the national's power grid, would not require a curfew permit, he said. Their work identification badge would suffice.
He said that people should not panic over being arrested when there was an encounter with the police between 9p.m. and 5a.m.
But those who intended to challenge the system would be dealt with.
He said he wanted to advise the Attorney General to create a charge of stupidity, given the number of people who were attempting to get a curfew pass.
Griffith said that the State of Emergency would be used to target criminals.
Employers warned
Head of the TTPS Legal Unit Christian Chandler said that people who were being forced to come to work by the employer under the threat of termination, were being asked to file written reports, and that police officers had visit employers to investigate.
Employers were warned that if they were breaching the regulations, they would be charged.