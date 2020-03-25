The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is confirming that one of its officers, with a travel history, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is now being treated at the Couva Hospital.
According to the TTPS, the officer who is on vacation, was granted permission to leave the country.
He left for New York on February 26 and returned to Trinidad on March 18.
He was met by a female friend who took him to his home.
The officer complained of feeling unwell and was taken to see a doctor on March 19. He returned home after he was treated, but later complained of body pains and was taken to the health facility in the area where he lives.
He was attended to and taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital. Based on the findings of the doctors at the hospital, the officer was transferred to the Couva Hospital where he is being treated. He received confirmation from the Ministry of Health that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
His female friend checked into the Caura Hospital where she was tested and is awaiting the results.
The TTPS also learnt that the brother of the officer has now placed himself into self-quarantine after coming into contact with him.
The TTPS states that at no time did the police officer return to the police station where he was last attached, as he is still on vacation leave.
Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith said that the police officer never reported for duty or visited any police station since his return from New York. He says that the officer went straight to his home from Piarco International Airport and remained there until he sought medical
Griffith said that contrary to what is being circulated, the police officer never made contact with other police officers.
The TTPS has initiated certain protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic and has circulated this to all police officers.
The TTPS is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all protocols are in place to deal with this crisis.