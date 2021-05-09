West Bees Supermarket in Diego Martin was forced to close for three hours yesterday because shoppers crowded under a tent, with no social distancing, amid Covid-19 regulations.
Before ordering the supermarket to close around 1 p.m. yesterday, a manager said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith turned away a large crowd that had assembled under tents on the compound of the supermarket, waiting to get inside.
Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Rajiv Diptee said while supermarkets have been compliant, the issue lies with members of the public who have been non-compliant with the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.
“The public has to be more responsible and take extreme caution. Overcrowding of the stores happened for a couple reasons: one being the weather as the tent that was placed outside the supermarket was not adequate to provide shelter.
“The second reason is the high level of non-compliance among the public and the high level of panic shopping because people are uncertain if the stores will remain open,” Diptee told the Sunday Express.
He renewed his call for one person per family to shop at supermarkets.
“We want to assure the public that we will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are asking the public to exercise compliance with protocols.
“We want to remind the public that there should only be one family member per household doing the shopping at this time to ensure that overcrowding is not an issue.”