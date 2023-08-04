Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has made a “desperate attempt” to mislead the country and give the impression that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is saying people must use excessive force, says former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
He is also ignorant to the fact that criminals are walking around with high-powered weapons, Griffith said at a National Transformation Alliance (NTA) meeting on Wednesday night in Diego Martin. Griffith is political leader of the NTA.
“We have situations now where criminal elements have automatic weapons, they have 35 rounds that can be fired in three seconds, so they can easily light it up and empty their clip in three seconds...if several people break into your home, what do you expect the homeowner to do? Just fire one round? No. It is obvious that there would be several rounds that need to be fired,” he said.
He said this was one of the reasons why as police commissioner, he increased the quantity of ammunition that a licensed firearm user can obtain, from 25 rounds to 50 rounds, with three magazines.
“If you are engaged in a firefight, especially with persons with high-powered weapons, it is really hoped that you have God on your side to survive, even with 50 rounds. The only way you can survive is to fire as many rounds as possible to peg them back,” he said.
Griffith also criticised the senior police officer who said a homeowner must use minimum force in dealing with home invaders.
“You have a senior police officer stating, ‘Well, you have to use minimum force, so if somebody comes and breaks into your home with a big stone, you have to run out now and look for a stone, so you have to look for a big stone to have equal force.’
“That has to be the most stupid police officer ever to come out of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to say that. Because minimum use of force means that you must equate it. No, you don’t!” he said.
“Trinidad, I am telling you, from now, if you want a firearm, if you want a right to protect yourself because of the State’s inability to protect you, vote for the UNC and the NTA,” he added.