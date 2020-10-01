Commission of Police Gary Griffith will not be proceeding on vacation leave as was previously announced.
On Thursday, Griffith, who was originally carded to begin a one-month vacation trip to Ireland with his family on Friday, said during a press conference at the Police Administration Building that plans has now changed and he will remain in office.
“There were discussions held between the Minister of National Security and myself, as well as the Police Service Commission and myself, over the last 24 hours.
“Because of the present situation that is ongoing as it pertains to a very serious investigation that may involve senior officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), it may not be the right time for me to go on vacation.”
The investigation Griffith referred to relates to video footage of an officer attached to a national security contingent that conducted a raid on a La Horquetta home where some $22 million was confiscated. The video showed the officer stuffing wads of cash into his bullet proof vest. However, following the video going viral, Griffith stated that the officer was an Army personnel and not a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“So based on that, this may not be the appropriate time because of the serious nature of this investigation as well as other matters that may require my attention. After having discussions with the Minister of National Security and the Police Service Commission, I will not be going on leave tomorrow and I will be back in office until further notice.”
Griffith also addressed the issue of fake news circulating on social media as it pertains to him.
“Anything that you see on social media that is not official correspondence, please take it with a pinch of salt. There is an orchestrated plot to deliberately send false information to the public as it pertains to Gary Griffith.”
He said a parang song “Lie, Lie, Lie” could be made from some of the comments circulating on social media as they are littered with lies, and they continue to try to mislead the public and to deliberately cause mischief.
Commenting on one such report which stated that the Police Service Commission (PCA) had recommended he proceed on administrative leave, Griffith said, “If people want to discredit Gary Griffith at least do some research and don’t sound foolish. The PCA does not and cannot and will not give administrative leave. That is not the role of the PCA, they have no authority to do that.”
He said the mischief is being perpetrated by a certain group, with a specific individual orchestrating it and she’s being very well paid so every single day the public will be seeing these lies.
He also mentioned a report that claimed he had resigned his post, which in fact never took place.
“Then we would have seen a video pertaining to Cambridge Analytica and the video has my photograph about seven times, where the Attorney General has confirmed by speaking to relevant individuals that at no time had I any conversation or contract or any involvement with Cambridge Analytica.
“So this has become the norm where the individuals have a deliberate intention. It is obvious there’s a link with the criminal underworld, where they are trying their best to try and discredit and cause confusion as it pertains to the ‘GG’ brand. It seems that the Gary Griffith brand is something that is of substance to some people. I think even Gucci uses it. I think we should use my brand,” Griffith said.