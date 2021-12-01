“UNBELIEVABLE.”
This was how former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday described the announcement by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that an audit is to be launched into the issuance of legal firearms by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
At a time when dozens of law-abiding citizens were being murdered by individuals carrying illegal guns, Griffith said it was nothing short of an “embarrassment” for the minister to be “playing politics” when his attention should be focused on national security.
In a statement issued following Hinds’ news conference, the former top cop said it was also a crying shame that a decision had been taken to hire three retired senior police officers, “persons in their 70s”, to carry out the audit.
“This has become so blatant it is now shameful. At a period where dozens of persons have been murdered over the last few days, every one based on illegal firearms, where we have a situation of over 90 murders in the last three months in comparison to the same period last year, the Minister of National Security decides to call a press conference in the hope that it will calm the country by stating he intends to have an audit to deal with legal firearms,” said Griffith.
He labelled Hinds as a person “who spent 30 years of his political life being an OJT (on the job trainee) preparing for a major political position” and now that he has obtained it, “has failed miserably”.
“What is being told to me is that he meets constantly with retirees, persons in their 70s and closer to their 80s and they are the persons who may guide him as to how to deal with national security,” said Griffith.
“That is not the way to deal with improving the Police Service. This was indeed a disappointment. One would have thought that in a situation where prison officers are being gunned down and dozens of law-abiding citizens are being killed in cold blood in broad daylight, one would have thought that the focus of this media conference would have been to deal with the problems of illegal firearms,” he stated. Griffith went on to add that the latest decision was one that followed other reports done by retirees.
The first was ordered by the National Security Council and carried out by a retired member of the Special Branch, with the second being an investigation by retired judge Stanley John.
“…Then you had the Minister of National Security asking the OLEP (Organisation of Law Enforcement Policy), comprising many retired law enforcement officials, to deal with a report on how to deal with issuing of legal firearms,” he said.
Griffith claimed that what makes the situation worse is that only recently the TTPS fired 19 people who were on contract and whom, he said, were instrumental in assisting the Police Service.
“We were told that these individuals were fired because the TTPS does not need external help, which is good. But if you do not need external help, why have you now hired three retirees, individuals in their 70s, most of them would not have even seen an assault rifle. And you now want to hire these individuals to assist in doing an audit of firearm issue?”
He questioned why officers currently within the TTPS were not mandated to carry out the audit.
“What is very sad is you are telling me out of 7,000 police officers, none of them have the capability or the training to handle doing an audit for firearms?”
Griffith added: “Instead, this Minister of National Security seems to be very political and it seems his focus is based on politics. So instead, he calls a media conference with an idle boast of having an audit, and this will be the fifth now audit-slash-report by bringing in retirees with the hope that they can get different results. We cannot be putting focus on politics when it comes to national security and lives being lost,” he said.