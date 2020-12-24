Gary hails 'hero' cops

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has boasted that while the Covid-19 pandemic caused crime to spike in various countries around the world, there was a 25 per cent decrease in Trinidad and Tobago.
In his Christmas message, Griffith praised police officers for protecting citizens as he noted the murder toll is lower compared to 2019.
“It has been reported around the world that the Covid-19 virus increased crime in various countries, but I stand proudly here to say that this was not the case in Trinidad and Tobago. There has been an average 25 per cent reduction in crime and about 133 murders less than in 2019. This reduction has come about because of the great work you (the police) did during these challenging times,” said Griffith.
The murder toll stood at 383 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 517.
The Commissioner commended officers as he outlined some of the challenges they faced, including being belittled and blamed.
“In the midst of the pandemic duty, you were faced with coordinated attempts to destabilise our national security, policing lifestyles, migrant issues, challenges to our manpower by the pandemic, in addition to many other issues seen and unseen, and you persevered,” he said.
“You were ridiculed, blamed, called out, and berated at times, yet you never failed to step forward day in, and day out, morning, noon and night, to protect the very persons whose words and actions may have caused you pain. You kept going,” he continued.
Griffith said respect is earned and not won and officers have earned the respect of all citizens who appreciate the life of those they serve.
The Commissioner acknowledged that there are corrupt officers in the ranks, but he assured that they are being and will be dealt with.
“Some of our fellow officers have fallen to the wayside and fell off the wagon of service to others before self. A few of those may have forgotten the oath they swore to, and we have and will continue to swiftly remove the very few bad apples from the core,” he said.