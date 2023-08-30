The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is checking to determine whether former police commissioner Gary Griffith is on the list of invitees for its annual Independence Day toast-to-the-nation ceremony tomorrow.
The event takes place at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher will host the proceedings.
It is customary for former police commissioners to be invited to the Independence Day function. However, since Griffith demitted office he was not invited by former acting police commissioner McDonald Jacob, and it is uncertain whether he’s on the list of current Police Commissioner Harewood-Christopher.
The Express contacted the TTPS communications personnel yesterday and was told they have to look into the invitations.
Griffith, who served as top cop for a three-year period, is now the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader.
NTA general secretary Tim Teemal wrote to the Police Commissioner expressing concern that no invitation was extended to Griffith.
He said whether Griffith attends or not is irrelevant and not the issue at hand, as he noted that protocol dictates that all former heads of the TTPS are invited and Griffith was the last substantive top cop before Harewood-Christopher.
Teemal noted that the police commissioner possesses the sole discretion to extend invitations for this occasion.
“...And considering that last year, an invitation was not sent to Mr Griffith by your predecessor, McDonald Jacob, perhaps because of political influence, it is our sincere hope that you do not suffer same criticisms of being politically influenced, as the TTPS must always be seen as independent to protect the noble institution’s public perception,” stated the letter.
Teemal said the NTA understands the importance of upholding traditions and demonstrating transparency and impartiality in all actions, “and we firmly believe that this was an oversight”.
He stated that the party awaits a response and trusts that the necessary steps will be taken to ensure a seamless and representative Independence Day parade.