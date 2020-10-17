Seven people were arrested this morning at Store Bay Local Road, Crown Point, Tobago, for allegedly breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.
They were among a group that went to Shepherd's Inn, Crown Point.
The gathering came to the attention of Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, who is in the United Kingdom, through images and videos, that long lines had gathered at Crown Point for the registration this morning.
He gave instructions to arrest anyone who was in breach of the Covid19 Regulations and to shut down the DSS operation.
Those arrested and charged were:
1) Janine Collins, 36, waitress, of St Augustine, Trinidad;
2) Naomi Alexander, 21, student, Government Trace, Tobago;
3) Shevonne Hartell, 37, Manager, of Top Hill, Pembroke, Tobago;
4) Mia Charles, 31, self-employed, of Robert Street, Bon Accord, Tobago;
5) Anthony Caesar, 33, life guard, of Charlotteville, Tobago;
6) Jennifer Latoch, 47, self-employed, of Cottage Street, Golden Lane;
7) Kwesi Beckles, 42, labourer.
They will appear virtually before a Scarborough Magistrate on Monday.
At around 9 am on Saturday, Senior Supt Garvin Simon coordinated a team of police officers who responded to a report that a large crowd had gathered outside of Shepherd's Inn, Crown Point, to register for the DSS Scheme.
On arrival, police informed the crowd that they were in breach of the Public Health Ordinance (2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Regulations 2020.
The majority of the persons dispersed, but several refused to abide by the instructions of the police officers. As a result, seven persons were arrested. Corporal Andrews laid the charges. Acting Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob, said the regulations are very clear.
He said there should be no gatherings of more than ten persons as stipulated in the Public Health regulations as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.