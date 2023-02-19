Former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday criticised the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) for accepting the Chief Personnel Officer’s four-per cent wage increase offer.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Welfare Association must have sold out. No other explanation makes sense,” Griffith said in a Facebook post headlined “disappointing 4% sell out”.
On Friday, CPO Dr Daryl Dindial and TTPSSWA president Inspector Gideon Dickson met to sign a memorandum of understanding, confirming the Association’s acceptance of the four per cent offer for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 on behalf of first and second division police officers.
“It is amazing that whenever PNM is in office, how easily they get certain institutions to cave in. As a previous security minister under a non-PNM government, there was no way that (Anand) Ramesar and (Michael) Seales, as the then heads of the Welfare Association, would have accepted this slap in the face of every officer; and rightly so,” Griffith, a former minister of national security under the former People’s Partnership administration said.
“This, by the way, was the same non-PNM government that gave every officer a $1,000 non-taxable, monthly stipend in their salary, which is almost ten per cent of the basic salary of most, and which they still acquire till today,” he said.
“I saw the wastage of the previous PNM administration which paid over 150 foreign used police retirees, as part of SAUTT (Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago), $150,000 a month, with little return,” Griffith stated.
He added: “I did the maths and recognised that I could replace the 150 salaries and instead give a stipend of $1,000 to every member of the 20,000-strong protective services.”
Griffith said this was a far better and well deserved spend on the hard working men and women of the Police, Defence Force, Prisons and Fire Services.